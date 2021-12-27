‘I Looked Like Maleficent,’ Amy Schumer says of dissolving facial filler in her cheeks.

‘I Looked Like Maleficent,’ Amy Schumer says after dissolving facial filler in her cheeks.

Amy Schumer is reversing her decision to have facial filler in her cheeks.

The 40-year-old comedian revealed that she decided to get rid of her injections because she wasn’t happy with the results.

“I tried getting fillers,” she captioned an Instagram selfie from the dermatologist’s office on Sunday, December 26.

“It turns out I was already at capacity.

Thank God you can dissolve them, because I looked like Maleficent.”

Schumer went to a dermatologist in New York to get rid of the excess plumpness on her cheeks.

According to Dr. Jodi LoGerfo, Jodi LoGerfo works for the Orentreich Group.

“Dermal filler can be a wonderful way to replace lost volume and enhance the face,” says LoGerfo, but proper placement is critical.

“Amy Schumer came to me after having filler elsewhere, and we decided that the location of the filler was not ideal, so we dissolved it,” she wrote on Instagram.

“It’s a very simple and quick treatment to dissolve filler.”

While it was simple to change what Schumer didn’t like, some questioned why the Trainwreck star even wanted to work at all.

“You are so beautiful! No fillers needed,” wrote Isla Fisher, while another wrote, “Please don’t give in to the acting industry’s pressure.”

You’re stunning as you are.

Gently age.”

“But why did you try?” another person inquired, to which Schumer replied that it was “something about this year.”

“Now that I’m 40 and have had all of my surgeries, I want to feel the best I can about myself.”

The actress wrote, “It’s a lifelong thing.”

“I had lipo and had a fantastic time doing it.

I used to be very critical of people who completed their tasks.

Now I’m like, do everything you can to love yourself just the way you are, but once you turn 40 and have a c section, do whatever the f—k makes you feel best!”

Schumer revealed to her Instagram followers in April that she was getting a coolsculpting treatment from Dr.

Amy Wechsler is looking for a way to get rid of her “double chin.”

“I just want to say that I’m blessed with my appearance and I’m not going to change it.”

