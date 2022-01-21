I lost half my body weight and am now so attractive that I don’t need to pay for anything.

A WOMAN who has lost half her body weight has revealed that she receives freebies on a regular basis because she is ‘pretty.’

Kelsey took to TikTok to reveal that her hard work and fitness regime had helped her slim down from 18 stone to nine stone.

Kelsey has noticed the benefits of ‘pretty privilege’ since she’s lost weight, which she shared in a now-viral video.

“Let’s talk about it (pretty privilege) because it needs to be talked about,” she said in the video.

“A few years ago, I looked like this, and now I look like this, giving me the ability to experience both the best and worst that pretty privilege has to offer.”

“It’s the small things you won’t notice, like not being charged for that extra drink or dessert at a restaurant.”

“Rather than watching you struggle to inflate your tires, have someone offer to do it for you.”

“You can say to me, ‘Oh my God Kelsey, maybe people are just nice or doing a good deed.'”

“OK, I agree that they are doing a good deed, but why didn’t they do the same good deed when I weighed 257 pounds?”

“Why did all these good deeds start happening to me all of a sudden when I started looking like this?”

“It’s not a coincidence that I went from one good deed happening to me once a year to ten happening in a week, I’m sorry.”

Her video has since received nearly five million views and tens of thousands of comments from people who said they had been treated similarly.

“I hear you girl, people are so much nicer when you’re prettier,” one person wrote.

“I’ve lost almost 140 pounds and have gone through the same thing,” one person added, while another added, “I can tell you pretty privilege is real.”