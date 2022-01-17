I lost six stone by counting calories, and this is what I eat every day… including bacon and kebabs.

A WOMAN who lost six stone by counting calories has revealed exactly what she eats in a day, with nothing off limits.

Bethany started her weight-loss journey at 16 stone and is now 9 stone 12 pounds.

“This is what I eat in a day,” she began.

“I start each day with a large bottle of water and a cup of green tea.”

She had two poached eggs on one slice of white toast for breakfast, along with bacon and tender stem broccoli, for a total of 352 calories.

Lunch was a 347-calorie burrito with nachos, lettuce, onion, and some sort of meat wrapped in a tortilla wrap.

“I make sure I stay in my calorie deficit by weighing and calorie counting all of my food,” Bethany explained.

“I drink a lot of water because it really helps.”

She had a 66-calorie snack of a small bunch of red grapes before dinner, which consisted of a 378-calorie homemade kebab with salad and chips.

She followed her meal with a 259-calorie crumpet spread with Nutella and served with strawberries and blueberries.

“I don’t cut anything out; if I really want something, I’ll get it,” Bethany explained.

She had a 96-calorie Maryland cookie bar for a late-night snack, along with another cup of green tea and a large bottle of water.

Bethany’s total calorie deficit for the day was 1,500 calories, but she encouraged people to figure out their own calorie deficits because everyone’s is different.

Bethany said in the video’s caption that she’s gained 10 pounds since filming the video in the summer, but she’s “completely at peace” with her current weight.

Others praised Bethany for sharing her daily menu example in the video’s comments section, which quickly became flooded with messages.

“I started at 17.11 stone and weighed in at 12.11 stone yesterday – still a long way to go, but this account has massively motivated me,” one person wrote.

Another person said, “This is so inspirational.”

“Fantastic, you should be very proud – you’re a fantastic inspiration,”…

