‘I Love Lucy’: Lucille Ball’s Longest Laugh on the Show

I Love Lucy starred Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who created television magic as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo.

In this segment, the couple did a dance that got a little messy, and the comedy legend knew how to elevate laughs in scenes.

Lucy and Ethel (Vivian Vance) hope to keep the hens they bought when they start a potential egg business at the Ricardos’ country home in season six episode 20.

Ricky wants to scrap the whole idea when the hens don’t seem to be laying eggs, which leads to squabbles with Fred (William Frawley).

The Mertzes would have to return to New York, which would prompt Lucy to produce one of her famous brainstorms.

Lucy and Ethel decide to buy a dozen eggs and hide them in the hen house so Ricky will believe the farm animals have begun to produce.

They hide the eggs in their clothes and make their way to the hen house through Lucy’s house, only to be caught by Ricky when he returns home.

Ricky wants to try out his fancy footwork right away because he and Lucy have to practice a tango routine for the PTA.

Lucy continues to dance delicately until their big finish ends in a yolky disaster and a roar of laughter from the studio audience.

After being warned not to hire William Frawley, Desi Arnaz cast him as Fred Mertz in “I Love Lucy.”

In his memoir, A Book, Arnaz described the iconic scene in which he pulls Ball close and crushes the eggs hidden in her coat during the dance finale.

“As we neared the end of the tango, I tossed her as far as I could, then grabbed her and spun her back, crushing her against my chest,” Arnaz wrote.

“I didn’t finish by grabbing her hair and kissing her.”

I just stood there staring at her, unsure what I’d heard and felt inside her coat.”

Ball’s mastery of comedic timing was praised by Arnaz, who revealed that the famous redhead knew she could get more mileage out of the already funny scene.

He remarked, “This is the type of situation Lucy excels at.”

“There isn’t a single comedian in the world who can compare to her.

She is well aware that the audience is aware of what is going on…

