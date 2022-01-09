I love Poundland, but I’ve discovered a shop that’s even better – and you can order online.

I love Poundland, but I’ve discovered a store that’s even better – and you can order online.

Liyana Lifestyle, a YouTuber, posted the video to her channel and explained that she discovered Zadeel while looking for bargains.

Liyana did not hold back on her haul from the online shop, which includes kitchenware, homeware, pet accessories, tech, and fashion items.

While Liyana admits to being a huge fan of Poundland, she was particularly excited to check out the new online store, which includes a section dedicated to products priced at £1 or less.

“It’s basically like a new Poundland,” Liyana explained. “Remember when everything was a pound or less?”

“This is my new go-to spot for all of those things.”

She praised the wide variety of items and the fact that so much of it was under a pound.

Because Zadeel is based in the United Kingdom, you won’t have to wait long for your items to arrive in the mail, and you’ll only have to pay one flat rate for delivery.

Liyana then showed off all of the great deals she found on Zandeel, including a £8.50 Gucci knock-off bag and a stunning baby pink tote bag with an organiser for just £3.50, both of which are perfect for running errands.

She also displayed a collection of new kitchen gadgets and items she had purchased, including a BPA-free water bottle in the shape of a milk bottle and a silicone oven mitt, both of which were listed on the site for £1 each.

She also found some great treats and stationery items for her children, including a set of color pencils, a teddy bear, a checklist pad for making daily lists, and a notebook.

Liyana also picked up some gorgeous self-care items to relax and enjoy in the evening.

A pink bath pillow, facemask sheets, various scented candles, and handmade fragrances soap were among the items she discovered on the website.

She also had a variety of artificial flowers and plants to brighten up dark corners in your home, including a bunch of pink tulips and a variety of different palm leaves.

“I’ve looked at the website, it’s fantastic, thanks for all your hard work, you really help us,” one user wrote after watching the video.

Another user commented, “Lovely bags and collection of stationery, thank you for sharing, they look good quality.”

“I’ve never even heard of this,” a third person said.

