“I Love You Always,” Meat Loaf’s daughter writes in tribute to her late musician father.

“I love you with my whole heart,” Meat Loaf’s daughter Pearl Aday wrote on Instagram in a heartfelt tribute to the “Bat Out of Hell” singer.

Pearl Aday, Meat Loaf’s daughter, is mourning the death of her father.

Pearl, 22, who spent almost a decade touring with her father as part of his live band, paid tribute to the “Bat Out of Hell” singer on Instagram with an image of her hugging him from behind.

“Whatever happens, I will always love you.”

She wrote, “I love you completely.”

“It’s all right.

“Perpetually.”

Meat Loaf’s official Facebook page confirmed his death on January 21, but did not specify the cause of death.

He was 74 years old at the time.

The statement started, “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda, and close friends.”

“We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we are deeply grateful for all of your love and support as we grieve the loss of such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.”

“We appreciate your patience as we seek privacy at this time,” the message concluded.

“From his heart to yours, never stop rocking!”

Love and support for Pearl and her family poured in from musicians and actors alike shortly after she shared her post, including actress Vera Farmiga, who wrote, “All our big love, Pearl.”

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, Pearl’s husband, also showed his support by leaving three red heart emojis on the post.

Cher, 21, expressed her grief over the death of the “I’d Do Anything for Love” singer.

She tweeted, “Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did ‘Dead Ringer.'”

“My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers.”

Stephen Fry, an actor and director, also paid tribute to the musician on social media.

“I hope paradise is everything you remember it being from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf.”

He wrote, “Had a great time performing a sketch with him on Saturday Live back in the last century.”

“He had the rare and wonderful quality of being both frightening and cuddly at the same time.”

