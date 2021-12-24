I made a £7 Christmas sleigh at home using items from charity shops and BandM purchases – store-bought sleighs cost hundreds of pounds.

I made a £7 Christmas sleigh at home using items from charity shops and BandM purchases – store-bought ones cost hundreds of pounds.

CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS CAN BE EXTREMELY EXPENSIVE, adding to an already expensive month.

However, one resourceful mother devised a cost-effective way to create a lovely Christmas sleigh decoration for her home for just £7.

Nikki Turner, 51, an Essex single mother of four, decided to save money by making her own Christmas sleigh rather than purchasing one online, which can cost up to £300.

To keep the costs down, she sourced low-cost materials from charity shops and Bandamp;M.

“I came up with the idea because I recently made balloon mosaics out of foam boards for my son’s birthday and I had some left over,” Nikki told LatestDeals.co.uk.

“I kept seeing pictures of wooden sleighs and decided to try to make one.”

Here’s how Nikki did it for those who want to make their own DIY sleigh.

“I drew the outline on the boards freehand first, then cut it out with a craft knife,” she explained.

“From there, I traced around to get the other side.”

“I glued the seat and back to the sides with a glue gun, then painted it with some grey emulsion I already had.”

“One tip is to paint a very light coat because too much paint causes the board to become soggy and wrinkled, so let each light coat dry completely before applying the next.”

“I already had the fur, so I simply cut it to shape and adhered it with a glue gun once more.”

“After that, I went to my local Bandamp;M and bought two metres of tinsel for £3.

“I glued around the hand-made bow’s outline.

“I got the ribbon from a Christmas store, and the bells were 50p each from a charity shop.”

“I just glued the whole bow onto the side after attaching the ribbon.”

“I had to decorate the base at some point, but I didn’t have any glitter and didn’t want to wait.”

“I looked around and discovered a pot of crushed glass under my sink, which I thought would be ideal.”

“I used a glue gun to pour glass on a small section at a time, waiting for it to dry before moving on.”

“After that, I secured it on the sides.”

“The tinsel, ribbon, and bells totaled £7.”

“I also used a Cricut machine to make the stickers, and I already had the vinyl at home.”

Nikki was a very…

