I married a bigamist, and the night before the wedding, his wife messaged me on Facebook to say they’d never divorced.

I married a bigamist, and the night before the wedding, his wife messaged me on Facebook to say they had never divorced.

After his first wife messaged her on Facebook the night before their wedding, a woman revealed that her husband was a bigamist.

Despite never divorcing his wife Elizabeth, ex-soldier Simon Crudgington married his new partner Monika Szoka in Prague.

Monika, 43, met Simon in a casino in 2013 and he moved into her flat just three weeks after their first kiss.

He was honest with Monika and told her he was getting a divorce.

“He was tall and blond, with mesmerising blue eyes,” Monika told the Daily Express.

I’d only known him for a few hours when I realized I was in love with him.

“Everything was discussed.

About our jobs and aspirations.

He was three years my senior, and he was sweet, respectful, and intriguing.

It was as if it was the whole package.

“He promised me he’d take care of it [about his marriage], and I had no reason to be suspicious.”

Why would I? I was head over heels in love with him, and he had never lied to me before.”

Simon informed Monika two weeks later that he and his former partner, Elizabeth, had reconciled their differences.

“He told me he found out from the register office that his marriage to Elizabeth wasn’t legal because the venue hadn’t been licensed to perform ceremonies,” she explained.

“We’d just returned from a wonderful holiday in Turkey, where he spoiled me with gifts and was so kind and caring, so I didn’t think twice.”

Monika and Simon started planning their own wedding soon after, and decided on June 27, 2014, in Hostivice, near Prague.

Simon showed Monika a fake email from the Shrewsbury register office as the big day approached, claiming that his first marriage was “null and void under British law.”

He explained that his first marriage was only a blessing ceremony, not a legal marriage.

“Any concerns I had about Simon’s past vanished as soon as I saw that email,” Monika explained.

“I truly believed Simon was the man of my dreams, but he turned out to be nothing more than a liar.”

Monika’s life was turned upside down the night before the wedding when she received a Facebook message from his ex-girlfriend.

“You and Simon can’t get married because we aren’t divorced,” it stated.

Monika was taken aback and perplexed, so she emailed Elizabeth the email she had been shown by Simon.

When she confronted her fiance, he stuck to his guns, persuading her that his’ex-wife’ was simply bitter.

“I recall him reiterating that they had never been legally married, and asking me, ‘Do you think I’d…’,” Monika explained.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.