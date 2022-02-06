I married my childhood sweetheart in secret for TWO YEARS and kept it a secret from my family.

I married my childhood sweetheart in secret and kept it a secret from my family for two years.

Bree, who goes by the handle @breedukz on TikTok, revealed how they shared a house with her mother but kept it a secret.

“One of the best memories i have,” she captioned a video of their wedding ceremony, which took place when she was 20 and her husband was 21.

Bree explained that she and her husband have a great relationship with their families, but that they chose not to tell them about their relationship.

“We’ve always kept our relationship private, so this just made sense,” she explained.

“I only told them because we decided to have a baby,” she explained.

“We had already been living together, so nothing had really changed.”

Her family was “all happy” when she told them the news, but she added, “I was just very surprised because I’m terrible at keeping secrets.”

Bree admitted, “ummm i really don’t have a reason honestly!” when asked why they didn’t tell anyone.

Her video has been viewed over 6 million times, and many people have expressed interest in doing so.

“I got married in secret, my father didn’t find out until I changed my name on Facebook 7 months later and my son was only a few months old,” one wrote.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re happy,” said another.

