I matched with a creep on Tinder a few months ago, and he’s still messaging me and analyzing my curtains to figure out what I like.

AFTER a creepy guy she matched with wouldn’t leave her alone for half a year, a woman claims she will delete Tinder for good.

Serena shared her story on TikTok, and it has nearly 285,000 views.

”I wish I could make this up,” the woman said to her 57,000 Twitter followers before explaining her predicament.

According to her, she matched with this guy six months ago, and the two decided to continue their conversation on Snapchat, where it abruptly ended.

”I literally sent you a picture of me vaping and you sent me a duck face and that was it,” the man voiced to her.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

”How do you feel about it?”

He went on to say, ”Exactly, you don’t have a response to that.”

That wasn’t the end of it for the man.

”I’m a king, a compassionate, genuine guy who wanted to take you out for dinner and drinks and get to know you,” he explained.

”Perhaps it’s because I’m vegan and genuinely care about animals and stuff,” he speculated.

However, things quickly deteriorated when Serena’s Tinder match revealed several details that she hadn’t shared with him personally.

He inquired, ”How’s your new job?’

”I got a new job and posted the company ID card,” Serena explained.

”With the exception of the company’s name, everything else was blacked out.”

”So he’s starting to figure out where I live and work,” the embarrassed woman explained.

”What? Why? Men…’ she said at the end of the video, as she showed footage of her blocking the guy’s Snapchat account.

“Dear diary, I was rejected again today,” one amused viewer joked.

It’s beyond me.

I even sent her a photo of me vaping like a badass.

”Perhaps I’m just overly compassionate….”

Another person couldn’t seem to get over the photo and said, “I LITERALLY SENT YOU A PICTURE OF ME VAPING.”

””Low key drama free,” someone else said, but he’s the biggest drama queen we’ve seen,” someone else added.

”What were you supposed to say? “Oh yes vape god take me now”??????” a user wondered.

”Guys think our attention is owed to them…,” one TikToker put it.

In other dating news, a woman revealed how her Tinder date told her she needed to lose weight to be his girlfriend.

Meanwhile, this woman claims that her first Tinder date went so badly that she has avoided dating for years.

In addition, a woman divulges her lengthy to-do list…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.