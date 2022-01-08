I met my life partner on vacation 12 years ago, and now I’m desperate to find her again.

After discovering a collection of long-lost love letters, a man wants to rekindle his romance with a woman he met on vacation 12 years ago.

Jordan was 14 years old when they met on a rugby trip to Perpignan, France.

The now 25-year-old recalls going for a swim at the hotel pool where he was staying and meeting Katie, a 13-year-old girl he “liked the look of.”

“She made me laugh and smile,” he told HullLive.

When he returned to East Yorkshire and Katie returned to the West Midlands, their young romance was put to the test.

Katie wrote Jordan a series of love letters while they were apart, in which she expressed how much she “loved him.”

“My world lights up when I see you, and it gives me butterflies,” one of the many letters said.

Jordan wants to rekindle their romance after finding the letters.

Jordan posted the love letters on Facebook in an attempt to track down Katie and win her back. The post has received 243 likes and over 30 shares.

He described reading the letters as “heartbreaking,” and that it “feels like I’ve lost a loved one” after all this time.

After their holiday romance, the couple stayed in touch, but after a long period apart, they lost touch.

“Now that I’ve found these letters, I want to see if I can rekindle the love and ask her questions,” Jordan said.

“Anyone know a Katie from West Midlands?” Jordan asked, sharing a picture of some of the letters.

“Get in touch; we’ll talk; I miss you; I remember we were on vacation together about 12 years ago.”

“That’s my neck of the woods.. might know her,” one Facebook user said.

“No way,” Jordan replied. “Find us a date.”

“Get it on Twitter Jord, hope you find your soulmate,” one person said, while another added, “Get it on Twitter Jord.”

