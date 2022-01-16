I need assistance because I can’t stop fat-shaming my 13-year-old daughter.

I’m having trouble stopping myself from fat-shaming my 13-year-old daughter – I need help.

A MUM in Melbourne has admitted to “fat-shaming” her adolescent daughter, and a doctor has warned her of the serious consequences.

Dr. Zac Turner, the mother, revealed that she is fat-shaming her 13-year-old daughter and wants to learn more about the long-term effects on her child.

“I inherited something from my mother that I’m afraid I’m passing down to my own 13-year-old daughter: fat-shaming,” she explained.

“During my childhood, my mother used to fat shame me, and as a result, I’ve had a weight and figure complex my entire life.”

“I’m like a yoyo dieter in that I love food but also hate myself when I look in the mirror.”

The mother went on to say that she is tired of seeing negative advertisements that promote weight loss.

“It’s the new year, and we’re being bombarded by weight loss ads and celebrity’success stories,’ which I find very triggering,” she said.

“These ads claim to be about regaining your health, but I see them for what they are: advertisements designed to make me feel bad about my unattractive appearance.”

“I’ve noticed that I’m speaking to my daughter in the same way that my mother spoke to me, and I’m seeing the results firsthand.”

“My daughter doesn’t like to eat in front of others, she’s always on the next diet, and she’s always looking in the mirror,” says the mother.

“What kind of problems am I exposing my child to in the future?”

“Studies show that there are one million people living with an eating disorder in Australia at any given time,” Dr Zac Turner said in response to the anonymous mother’s fears.

“One of those people could be your daughter, the other could be your mother, and you could be the third.”

“If you suspect your daughter has anorexia, bulimia, or is overeating or bingeing, I recommend you take her and yourself to a professional and seek medical help.”

Dr. Zac Turner emphasized the seriousness of eating disorders and stated that fat-shaming is unacceptable to him.

“Want to know what’s really frightening? Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any psychiatric disorder,” he continued.

“I apologize in advance for being pessimistic, but I believe eating disorders are extremely dangerous.

“I am a proponent of people living healthy lives, which means I encourage them to lose weight and gain muscle.”

“However, I draw the line at malicious fat-shaming that leads to mental health issues.”

"It's nothing…

