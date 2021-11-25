‘I Need to Be Back Home,’ Kanye West says, suggesting that God will reunite him with Kim Kardashian.

‘I Need to Be Back Home,’ Kanye West says of God bringing him back together with Kim Kardashian.

He is still hopeful.

During Kim Kardashian’s new relationship with Pete Davidson, Kanye West made a public statement about his divorce from her.

On Wednesday, November 24, the 44-year-old rapper gave a speech about his marriage and family while visiting Skid Row.

In a video obtained by Page Six, he stated, “The narrative that God wants you to see is that everything can be redeemed.”

“We’ve made mistakes in all of these relationships.”

I’m not perfect, and I’ve made blunders.

I’ve done things as a husband that were not acceptable in public, but today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I’d be standing here, I didn’t know I’d be in front of this microphone — I’m here to change that narrative.”

West then went on to say that he would not let E! and Hulu, which are the home of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and the family’s upcoming reality show, respectively, “write the narrative of my family,” and that he would not let them “write the narrative of my family.”

North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, are the Grammy winner’s four children with Kardashian, 41.

He explained, “I have to be as close to my children as possible.”

“So when I’m not at home, I have a house right next door.”

I’m doing everything I can to stay close to the action.”

“I’m trying to express this in the most sane, calm way possible,” West added, “but I need to be back at home.”

Finally, the musician expressed his hope that God will help him reconcile with Kardashian for the greater good.

“If the enemy can separate Kimye, there will be millions of families who believe that separation is OK… [but]when God — who has already won and is so — brings Kimye together, there will be millions of families who will be influenced and see that they can overcome the devil’s work of separation, of trauma that is used to capitalize and keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store,” he explained.

According to reports, West met with the CEO and other executives.

