I needed to use the restroom and went to my boyfriend’s house; I’d only just met his mother, but she yelled at me for breaking their toilet rule.

I needed to use the restroom, so I went to my boyfriend’s house – I’d only just met his mother, but she yelled at me for breaking their toilet rule.

A WOMAN has described how embarrassing it was to go to the bathroom at her new man’s house and then be screamed at by his mother for not using the “poo spray.”

The woman took to TikTok to tell her embarrassing story, posting a video of herself drinking an iced beverage.

“Thinking about the time I went over to this guy’s house I was talking to for the first time and pooped in the far end guest bathroom, and his mother came down to yell at him for not using the poo spray, and he told him it was me,” she wrote over the top.

“Then she started screaming at me while he was still playing rocket league.”

In a subsequent TikTok video, she went into greater detail about what had occurred.

She began, “This most likely happened when I was 16.”

“I was going through a difficult breakup, and my work husband said, ‘You should come with my family to my lake house this weekend, it’ll be a lot of fun.’

“So I went, had a good time, and then had to leave!”

So she went to a “sketchy like half-bathroom that no one ever uses” “upstairs in the attic.”

“There’s a basket behind the toilet that’s full of tampons, pads, and then like ten poo sprays,” she continued.

“However, they had not been opened… and to be honest, I had no idea what these sprays were.”

I had no idea you were supposed to spray them with Febreze before you leave.

“So I don’t use them, and I return to the room, and Jeremy says, ‘Oh my God, you took forever, what were you doing?’ And I say, ‘Oh, I was just hanging out with your family, ha ha.’

Jeremy’s mother “bursts” into the room and exclaims, “Jeremy! You were with me when we brought those sprays and you still can’t use them? You are so lazy!”

She screamed at her son until he insisted he hadn’t even gone to the bathroom, at which point she turned to the woman and asked if it was her.

“I was mortified,” she added, “so I didn’t say anything.”

“And then she yells at me for 10 minutes about how my poop particles polluted her air and how it was so disrespectful of me to do that.”

She sighed, admitting that because the lake house was an hour away from her home, she couldn’t…

