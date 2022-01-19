“I Never Claimed to Be a Saint,” Clayton Echard says in response to ‘ridiculous’ TikTok rumors about his previous relationships.

Clayton Echard’s debut as the Bachelor drew mixed reviews, but the season 26 lead isn’t shy about clearing the air.

Clayton, a 28-year-old Missouri native, told Becca Kufrin and Serena Pitton on Tuesday’s episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour” that he’s “still trying to figure out” where he fits into the Bachelor Nation franchise because he doesn’t “want to say something that might be misinterpreted.” However, when it came to rumors about his dating history, Clayton didn’t hold back.

“As far as what I’ve seen online,” the former NFL player began, “I’ve seen a lot of these TikToks that have come up recently regarding my past, you know, or the relationships that I had in the past.”

“Listen, here’s the thing: for the last six years of my single life, I never claimed to be a saint or celibate in any way.”

For example, I was single at the time and relished it.

Yes, there was a time in my life when I wasn’t looking for anything serious and was simply having fun with the [dating]aspect.

“It is what it is,” she says.

Fans of the ABC reality show were buzzing earlier this month after a TikTok user claimed he once walked in on his girlfriend allegedly hooking up with Clayton, who previously appeared on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

On Tuesday, the former Seattle Seahawks star said he doesn’t “understand a lot of why people bring up” things that may or may not have occurred in the past.

“I think we all went through this [phase]— and maybe some people went through it more than others — but… yeah, I went out and dated and had my fun,” the tight end explained, adding that things “came to a head” when he turned 28.

“I realized that I was repeating myself.

I hadn’t changed my dating life or my job in any way.

Everything seemed to be stuck in a rut, and I felt like I was going through the motions, until I realized, “You have to start making changes to see change.”

Clayton tried to adopt this attitude in his search.

