I only have three friends because, like Molly-Mae Hague, I found them to be too draining.

I only have three friends; the rest were cut because, like Molly-Mae Hague, I found them to be too draining.

As I’ve grown older, I’ve realized that the fewer friends you have, the less nonsense you’ll have to deal with.

Since 2011, I’ve been removing friends from my life, leaving me with only three – and I’ve never been happier.

So I could totally relate to Molly-Mae Hague, a 22-year-old Love Island star who recently stated that she has purposefully reduced her friendship circle to just five.

“I’d rather focus on making money, being successful, and happy,” the millionaire influencer said, adding that she finds friendships “a bit of a waste of time.”

Yes, that is correct.

When I was depressed and anxious ten years ago, I received a wake-up call.

I was in a bad relationship and had been laid off, so life was pretty bad.

I began making jewelry as a diversion, and it has since grown into an award-winning business.

However, when things began to go well for me, many of my friends were not pleased.

They wouldn’t say anything outwardly negative, but when I talked about work, they’d ignore me.

I found their conversations draining because they were all about gossip.

I cut out the first girl because she was always canceling on me at the last minute, usually because she had a date.

On my birthday, she even did it.

I told her that if she did it again, she would be fired.

I unfriended her on Facebook after she did it again, and I haven’t seen her since.

It wasn’t until I began to value myself that I realized I didn’t require these people.

I’ve cut at least ten friends from my life since then.

I’m not one for arguments, so when I’ve let them go, I’ve simply moved away.

I’ve stopped running and the friendship has died, indicating that they didn’t care in the first place.

Now that I’m older, life is much more straightforward.

I rarely go out, so I don’t meet new people very often, and I don’t have to socialize with coworkers because I own a business.

One of my three friends is someone I’ve known since I was eight years old and who has never said anything negative about anyone.

That’s fantastic.

The other two are similar to me in that they are both creative and optimistic.

When we get together, we exchange ideas and discuss topics other than who is wearing what.

My less-is-more approach to friendships, according to clinical psychologist and relationship expert Michaela Thomas, is healthy.

“Quality trumps quantity; a few trusted and dependable friends are preferable to a roomful of them…

