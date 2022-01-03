I ordered photo albums for all of my wedding guests as a keepsake, but I’m not happy with what they put inside.

Wedding favors can be a little naff nine times out of ten – seriously, does anyone ever use those shot glasses printed with the bride and groom’s initials?

Rather than opting for a personalised memento that every guest will suspiciously leave at the venue, one bride decided to send them all an album of photos from the event.

It almost certainly would have been if the printing company hadn’t mixed up her photos with those of another customer.

“So, after two cancellations, I finally got married in August,” TikTok user zuiderentvita explained last week.

“We decided to order everyone some nice photo albums just to celebrate and reflect on the day,” says the group.

Despite her initial excitement, the bride’s heart sank when she opened the albums and saw a photograph of a man wielding a stick with dead MICE on it.

“These aren’t the photos I was expecting to see,” she added.

Furthermore, a photo of another man posing next to a car boot full of eggs takes up an entire page.

“Can’t believe we got someone else’s pictures in our wedding photo album,” she grumbled.

Other viewers, on the other hand, couldn’t stop laughing at the blunder.

“Mice on a stick is such a different wedding vibe, I’m here for it,” one said.

“Save it for your future grandkids to discover!” joked another.

“Who checked that before it was shipped and thought hmm seems right…” wrote a third.

