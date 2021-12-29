I own a bridal shop, and I’ve received some shocking calls from brides who made major blunders leading up to their big day.

People make HUGE mistakes leading up to their weddings, as evidenced by the shocking calls I’ve received from brides.

According to a BRIDAL boutique owner, the pandemic has wreaked havoc on the wedding industry, with some brides not receiving their paid-for gowns.

According to Kasia, who owns a wedding gown store in Chicago, some brides wait years to collect their gowns, but one bride’s reason was the most surprising of all.

On her TikTok account, boutique owner Kasia told a story about a bride who came into her store in 2019 and ordered the most expensive dress available at the time.

The bride put down a deposit, but Kasia couldn’t reach her when it came time to pick up the gown.

“She put down (dollar)2500 on the dress because it was the most expensive in the selection, and when she tried it on, she fell in love with it.”

The dress arrived just before the lockdown,” Kasia explained.

“So I have this dress,” she continued, “and I call the bride and leave a message saying, ‘listen, the gown is here, I know things are a little crazy right now, I don’t know what your wedding plan is, but let me know she still had a balance of (dollar)1500 on this dress.”

FABULOUS BINGO IS OFFERING A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT THE NEED TO MAKE A DEPOSIT.

Kasia assumed her wedding had been rescheduled because the bride never returned her call, as had many other brides’ at the time.

“There’s nothing I can do about the fact that I have 30 gowns that have never been picked up by brides.”

“So I’m thinking to myself, ‘Oh crap, I have another dress, and this is probably the most expensive one hanging here right now,'” she explained.

“I got a call two weeks ago, and it’s 2021, so I’ve been waiting for a response from this girl since 2019.”

But she didn’t call to invite me to come pick up the dress; instead, she called to tell me that their wedding had been postponed.”

Kaisa then offered to sell the gown for the former bride-to-be, but she was told to burn it.

“She met her fiancé at Bible camp when she was 15 years old.”

Because her family forbade her from dating until she was 19, they dated in secret until she was 19 years old.

“Her mother freaked out when she found out she was bringing someone home to meet the parents,” Kasia said.

“And she kicked her out,” says the narrator.

But she’ll buy a dress in 2019 and call me in 2021 with a revelation, as if she’s been told something.

This is the case…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news.

Mom was completely taken aback when she brought him home.

Mom went into convulsions, started crying hysterically, and freaked out when they met.

She was 19 and no one could understand what was going on.”

Kasia’s Bridal @kasias_bridal

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]