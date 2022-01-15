I packed ‘the worst packed lunch ever’ for my child’s school lunch – it was meant for something completely different.

I sent my child to school with “the worst packed lunch ever” – it was supposed to be used for something completely different.

A MUM has admitted to sending her child to school with the “worst packed lunch” she’s ever seen – and we have to agree, she’s probably right.

On Mumsnet’s famous AIBU board, the embarrassed woman confessed what she had done.

She explained, “I told DS [dear son]he had pasta salad for lunch.”

“This evening, he inquired as to why we had instead served him “funny mashed potato.”

“It turns out the pasta salad was still in the fridge, and he’d been chowing down on a tub of fat I’d set aside for the birds.”

“Has anyone sent their child to school with anything worse than this, or are we Mumsnet’s worst parents?”

People were in fits of laughter.

“How much of it did he eat?” one woman wondered.

“You’re not bad parents; it was an oversight.”

“Now, if you had sent him to school with fat ball mix on purpose, that would be a different story,” another added.

Other parents admitted to making similar mistakes as well.

“Once, we sent our son to school with a tub of margarine,” one woman recalled.

“When my brother opened his lunchbox at school, he found a banana that had gone bad and was covered in biscuit crumbs.

Except for the fact that my mother was a very busy and sassy woman, there was no excuse.

“Brother was still a small child at the time, so a banana and a few biscuits might have sufficed as a one-time lunch.”

The biscuits, however, did not survive being swung around by a 5-year-old, so that day’s lunch was a crumb-coated banana.”

“I had a reputation for sending my kids to school with mouldy bread sandwiches,” said another.

Regardless, no harm has been done!

