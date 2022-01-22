I paid £24 for two Amazon return pallets, which contained £365 worth of items, including a new TV stand and £75 worth of face cream.

The YouTuber, who buys pallets to profit from their returned contents, posted pictures of her purchases on social media.

She explained that she had spent just £24 on two large boxes full of Amazon returns items that she hoped to resell for a profit.

“We spent £24 on two boxes of random items from an online auction,” she explained.

The astute shopper then revealed what was inside the mystery boxes.

She began by removing a box from the shelf that contained “some sort of filtration system.”

Despite the fact that the box was a little battered and the product didn’t look great, she explained that it was worth £35 and that the boxes were already profitable.

She then pulled out a 50-pack of doggie sausages with no expiration date, which retail for £27.

She then took out a box that contained an on-trend eco brew coffee keep up that was brand new but in a damaged box and cost £15.

She then opened a box of sanding pad refills for a hand-held sanding machine, which she estimated to be worth £10-12.

A shower waste trap was also included in the haul, which was brand new and worth £10.

“I’ve noticed a lot of the stuff in the boxes has an Amazon returns label,” she explained. “So there you have it, you don’t always have to buy the pallet of Amazon returns; sometimes you can buy the box full for £12 if you’re lucky.”

She then demonstrated some air purifying bags (£15 for a set of four) and breast milk storage bags (£15).

There were also hanging systems for a buggy valued at £15, a laptop carrier valued at £12, ashtrays valued at £10, cigarette filters valued at £8.99, storage boxes valued at £5, a TV stand valued at £32.99, a children’s parachute game valued at £10, a board game valued at £10, and a shower valve and £20 of stainless steel clothes pegs.

The cream and serum gift set, which retails for £75 on Amazon, was the crowning glory of the haul.

She came up with an impressive £365 when she added up the resell value of all the items.

