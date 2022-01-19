I paid £3.29 for a Toby Carvery Too Good To Go bag, and the amount of meat and Yorkshire puddings I took home astounded me.

I paid £3.29 for a Toby Carvery Too Good To Go bag, and the amount of meat and Yorkshire puddings I brought home astounded me.

A FOOD fan posted a picture of the massive roast dinner she got for £3.29 from Toby Carvery, and we can’t believe how much food she got.

The woman posted a video of her goodies on her TikTok account, lucyelizabeth1993, and it has over 300,000 views.

Lucy Elizabeth, a 28-year-old teacher from the United Kingdom, purchased the bag of food using the app Too Good To Go.

In order to reduce food waste, the app connects hungry Britons with restaurants and supermarkets that have leftover food.

Food can be purchased at a reduced price with Too Good To Go, allowing shoppers to save money.

You pay through the app and are given a time slot to pick it up before closing time.

Seven Yorkshire puddings, a large tub of gravy, roast potatoes, mash potatoes, stuffing, carrots, red cabbage, sausages, turkey, and gammon were among the items she received.

Lucy picked up the bag in Gorleston, Norfork, and was blown away by the amount of food she received, saying she couldn’t wait to eat it.

Lucy is no stranger to the Too Good To Go app, and she frequently posts videos on TikTok of her bargain buys from stores like Starbucks, Morrisons, Millie’s Cookies, and Mandamp;S.

Users were blown away by the bag of goodies she got from Toby Carvery, and one woman said she had ordered a bag as well, weighing around 3kg, and that she had been eating it for a few days afterward.

“I’m really hungry right now,” one person said.

Looks like you’ve got a lot, so why don’t you share? Did you have to heat it up?”

“I now want a Yorkshire pudding at 1 a.m.,” said another.

“Loads of Yorkshires lol, wow deal of the century,” said a third user.

While many users were excited to try the Toby Carvery bag, many others praised the Greggs bags as having the best deals.

“I love getting good to go bags, particularly Greggs,” one person wrote.

“I love Too Good To Go, Greggs is the best!” said another user.

