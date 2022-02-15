I paid £33 for a cute manicure, but it’s so bad that it looks like it was done with Crayola pens for kids.

I paid £33 for a cute manicure, but it looks like it was done with Crayola pens for kids.

When it comes to most things beauty, it’s best to hire a pro – and there are thousands of horrifying DIY fails to back this up.

However, one fashionista has been humiliated after a trip to the nail salon results in a set so shoddy that passers-by believe the artist used Crayola pens to create it.

Ellery Krut of Roswell, Georgia, posted the photos to her TikTok account, where the beauty gaffe has amassed over 2,4 million views since it was posted.

To stay on trend, the student showed the artist a photo she had found online of almond-shaped nails with an almost transparent base and delicate navy line accents around the edges.

Ellery was mortified when she saw the final result – the lines were uneven and wonky, and the shade of blue was completely off despite the fact that she was charged almost (dollar)50 (£33) for this summery design.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

”Respectfully crying myself to sleep tonight,” the beauty lover captioned the video, which elicited hysteria from thousands of people.

”Please tell me you didn’t pay for this,” a user wrote.

Someone else said, ”It looks like someone 12 did this with a gel pen,” while another said, ”This can’t be real.”

”I wasn’t expecting it to be THAT bad,” one viewer exclaimed, shocked by the flop.

Others, however, didn’t think it was the nail technician’s fault, writing: ”I literally cannot imagine a good outcome with ur length im sorry bestie,” while others laughed.

Another concurred, ”Needed tips on those girly.’

”WHY DONT YOU SAY ANYTHING??!!” exclaimed a fellow TikTok user, perplexed.

In other beauty news, a woman requested cute heart-shaped nails, which took three artists two hours to complete and still looked terrible.

In addition, a nail technician revealed the six nail trends that she despises.

Meanwhile, a beauty expert claimed she will not get lash extensions because her simple tip for longer eyelashes costs only (dollar)5.