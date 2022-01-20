I paid £35 for professional makeup… it was the biggest blunder of my life.

I spent £35 on professional makeup… it was the biggest blunder of my life.

A WOMAN has spoken out about how she was let down by makeup artists after paying £35 and disliking the end result.

Karly, a Tiktok user, shared the makeover with her followers, who were shocked to learn that she would have to pay professional makeup artists for the work.

“I paid £35 to have my makeup done at Urban Decay and this is what they actually did to me,” she said.

“It’s so bad I want to give you a zero, but that’s not possible, so I give you a one,” Karly said over an audio recording of the look.

Heavy, dark eye makeup in purple and red tones, as well as large, dark, dramatic brows, completed the look.

The video received 411,000 views, and the ordeal was deemed outrageous by commenters.

“I can’t believe they charged you £35 for THAT?” one viewer exclaimed, while another said, “There’s literally not even one good thing about it, couldn’t even save it.”

I’d have cried if I hadn’t known what was going on.”

“Imagine getting your makeup done to look like that,” said a third.

One commenter compared Karly to a group of vampires from the Twilight Saga, writing, “It’s giving Volturi.”

Others may have had similar experiences.

“They legit did this to me before – for my 21st birthday, they came out looking like Casper, and I was furious!” said one.

Despite the unusual makeup look, many people thought Karly looked stunning.

One wrote, “Girl, it’s a good thing you’re pretty because you’ve still pulled it off.”

