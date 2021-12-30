I paid £50 for a Christmas makeover and lashes, but my eyes were glued together with nail glue.

My eyes were stuck together with nail glue after I paid £50 for a Christmas glow up and lashes.

A MISTAKEN EYELASH TREATMENT has glued a teen’s eyes shut.

Alisha Ellerington, 19, from Hull, paid £50 for a painful experience at Coco Couture Hair Extensions and Beauty salon in May.

The Hull salon used the incorrect glue, gluing her fake eyelashes on with nail glue, causing her eyelids to stick together.

In May, Alisha scheduled several treatments at the salon and received botched or incomplete work.

She also paid for a spray tan, but was told the tanning machine was broken, and she was never refunded for her disappointment.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

Alisha told Hull Live that she paid for a trim, a tan, and to have a set of false eyelashes fitted, among other treatments.

She also paid £25 to have her brows waxed, tinted, and laminated, a procedure that permanently straightens and flattens your brows.

After the therapist applied the cream and plastic wrap to Alisha’s brows, she noticed they didn’t look any different.

“Even though I’d paid, she told me she couldn’t give me a tan because the tanning machine was broken,” Alisha explained.

“My money was never returned to me.”

“She went to do my lashes,” says the woman.

When I asked why she put crystal lashes on instead of the lashes I requested, she said it was because it was cheaper.

“She used nail glue, and one of my eyes was stuck shut.”

The beauty therapist had to pull Alisha’s eyelids open, leaving her with sore eyes for the rest of the day, according to Alisha.

She also had to enlist the assistance of a friend to remove the dried glue that had accumulated around her eyes as a result of the treatment.

“When I complained to her, she blocked me on Facebook,” Alisha discovered when she went to give her feedback.

The National Fraud Intelligence Bureau of the City of London Police is currently investigating a complaint made to Action Fraud about Coco Couture’s practice.

The company’s Yell page indicates that it has since closed down, and its Facebook page appears to have vanished.

Action Fraud confirmed receiving a report on December 21, but said it couldn’t comment further because the investigation is still ongoing.

Alisha’s lashes were not made with nail glue, according to Coco Couture, who declined to comment.

Check out this hairdresser who has FIRED clients in the past – including one I had for FIVE YEARS who made one mistake – for more beauty gaffes.

See how this adolescent was…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.