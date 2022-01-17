I paid £65 for my father’s birthday cake – I’m amazed at how bad it is; people think it’s a school project.

I paid £65 for my father’s birthday cake, which is so bad that people think it’s a school project.

We’re not trying to brag, but our cakes get a ten out of ten for flavor.

To put it mildly, they almost always appear to have fallen off the back of a lorry in terms of presentation.

We’re happy to spend a little more on a cake that looks as good as it tastes whenever there’s a special occasion in the family.

Holly from TikTok is one of the few people who is aware of this.

For her father’s 60th birthday earlier this month, the devoted daughter paid a local baker £65 to design a bespoke cake.

Before handing over her money, Holly sent over some inspiration images for the cake, which all included fondant icing figurines.

FABULOUS BINGO OFFERS A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED.

In a viral video with over 350,000 views, Holly explained, “I asked for my dad on a sofa, a bottle of red wine, the dog, and F1 on the TV.”

However, while Holly had hoped for a figurine that looked like her late father, she was disappointed with what she got on the day.

He’d been reduced to a stick figure, and his “bottle of red wine” looked more like a traffic cone.

Rather than attempting to imitate the family dog, the baker simply hung a picture on the wall.

“Honestly, I was at a loss for words,” she grumbled.

She used the photo of my dog that I sent her as inspiration…”

The video, which has been compared to something a child might make, has received over 18,900 “likes.”

“Let’s normalize not being able to do something for a customer,” one suggested.

Another added, “Omg, I had to pause the video to get a good look.”

“Wow, that’s incredible!!!” says the speaker.

A third commented, “It looks like a school project.”

“So her kids did this, right?” a fourth asked.

“Really? You’d be happy with that? Lol I didn’t have a budget that’s what she told me it cost I had no idea what it should be I had no idea what it should be I had no idea what it should be I had no idea what it should be I had no idea what it should be I had no idea what it should be I had no idea what it should be I had no idea what it should be I had no idea what it should be I had no idea what it should be” Holly

This chef revealed that you’ve been cooking your jacket potatoes incorrectly… the proper method produces crispy skin with minimal effort.

And he was completely ripped off when he paid £11 for beans on toast; what he received was NOT what he had expected.

Furthermore, this woman had ordered a cupcake tower and was overjoyed when the ‘chocolate sponges’ arrived… until she realized what was going on.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy