I paid (dollar)15 for lip filler, assuming no one would notice – this was a huge mistake; I should never have gone for a bargain.

Right?! We’ve all seen photos of people’s lips that are swollen and puffy after getting lip filler.

Well, one woman took to TikTok to share what happened when she got lip fillers…and it didn’t go as planned.

Imanij, a TikTok user, documented her lip filler experience on her ‘imanijaay’ account.

Imanij revealed that she only paid (dollar)15 to have her pout plumped, believing that no one would notice.

After all, isn’t it preferable to go for a more natural appearance?

Imanij was taken aback when she looked in the mirror after her lip appointment and discovered that her lips had swelled dramatically.

‘(dollar)15 dollar fillers I should’ve known, I cried real tears,’ Imanij captioned the video.

“That one time I decided to get lip filler and thought no one would notice,” she explained.

“Everyone makes errors.”

Imanij describes what happened to her lips after she was injected with the (dollar)15 lip filler in the video.

It’s safe to say that it appears to be excruciating…

Imanij’s lips were swollen and lopsided.

Not only that, but they had turned a bright red color and appeared bumpy.

“No bees were harmed in the making of this video,” Imanij jokingly confirmed.

It’s no surprise that Imanij’s lips didn’t turn out the way she wanted them to – (dollar)15 for filler is suspicious to us.

Imanij’s video has received over 2 million views since it went viral on TikTok.

There are 166.5k likes, 1,212 comments, and 2,168 shares on this post.

Many TikTok users were taken aback by Imanij’s decision to get lip filler in the first place, and they praised her natural lips.

Imanij went on to say that this lip filler disaster taught her not to mess with her face again.

“Girl, ur natural lips are bomb…” said one user, to which Imanij responded, “You know what….I took that as a sign to never touch them again.”

“Girl, your natural lips are what some people WANT.. omg!!” someone else added.

Many TikTok users were astounded that Imanij would consider lip fillers for such a low cost.

“My whole thing is why would I trust (dollar)15 filler,” one person said.

“(dollar)15?? omg,” wrote another.

Many TikTok users were also taken aback by what the filler had done to Imanij’s lips.

“My jaw DROPPED,” one said.

“The woman was speechless,” one person said.

“OMG baby, that looks so painful,” a third added.

