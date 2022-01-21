I paid (dollar)250 to have my hair done…it turned out so badly that I’m now a redhead instead of a blonde.

I paid (dollar)250 to have my hair done…it went horribly wrong, and I’m now a redhead rather than a blonde.

VISITING the hairdresser is supposed to be a relaxing experience, a treat for yourself – after all, you’re in the hands of a pro.

But not if you’re Aamie, who was in tears after a botched transformation at the salon.

The video was shared on social media by Melbourne-based TikToker, and it quickly went viral, with nearly 535 thousand people watching it.

“I’ll cry if I don’t laugh,” she said.

According to her, she had requested natural-looking highlights and a refresh from her hairdresser, which the professional claimed was possible.

Aamie went on to say that she had shown the individual the reference photo five times.

Despite this, and despite being charged (dollar)250 for the new locks, the end result was nothing like she had hoped for.

The Australian model showed off her new look, which included bright red roots and odd patches of light copper highlights, on Instagram.

She explained, “I messaged her and told her I’m so unhappy with it, and she refunded me the money.”

“She could have simply stated that it was not possible, which would have sufficed.”

“I wouldn’t go back,” the customer said, explaining that her hair had been fried at the ends by the hairdresser.

“I was there for more than two hours, and the next day my hair was falling out.”

A perplexed viewer wondered, “Why can’t stylists just admit when they can’t do something?”

“We all have bad days (I’m a hair dresser), but dang, I’m sorry!” exclaimed one professional.

“Jesus lord, I don’t get it,” one person added. “I’ve been doing hair for 9 years and when I’m not sure I can do it, I just say no.”

“For my wedding, I went in for blonde, then walked out with grey brown,” one salon visitor explained.

“The toner did not work as expected, but I just walked away crying.”

“This is why I always do my own hair,” one thought went.

“Even “professionals” can’t be trusted.”

