I paid (dollar)322 for a storage unit and discovered a complete drum set, golf clubs, and a television set worth thousands of dollars.

When a VINTAGE reseller bought a storage unit, he discovered he had more than he expected.

Vincent Broadway, a TikTok user, has over 27.6K followers thanks to his vintage finds, which he then sells on his eBay page.

In his most recent video, he explained how he paid (dollar)322 for a storage unit and discovered it filled with items worth thousands of dollars, including a Cleveland hb3 golf set.

He explained, “One of the reasons I bought the unit was the golf clubs.”

The video has received over 70K likes, with many users commenting on the items he displays.

“As a percussionist, I’m crying,” one person said, “imagine getting all that gear for $300.”

“That big tv would be perfect for a retro gamer’s game room,” another said.

Broadway had no idea the unit would contain so many gems.

“I would say between (dollar)1500 and (dollar)2000,” Broadway estimated the value of his finds.

A Yamaha DTX, a stand that appeared to be from a Yahama drum set, and the majority of the drum pieces were included in the unit.

Some users provided feedback on the items.

“Hey, that Zildjian cymbal could be worth tens of thousands of dollars. Check it out.”

