I paid for a glitzy French manicure, but ended up with nails that resemble Drumstick Squashies – it’s embarrassing.

I paid for a glitzy French manicure, but I ended up with nails that resemble Drumstick Squashies – it’s embarrassing.

THERE’S NOTHING WORSE THAN GOING TO A NAIL SALON AND LEAVING DISAPPOINTED.

One woman, however, has taken to TikTok to reveal what happened when she went for a French manicure.

Lucy Davenport revealed that she was going on vacation and wanted to pamper herself with a trip to the nail salon.

Lucy had requested a glamorous French manicure, something very pretty and elegant from the nail technician.

She uploaded a video to her TikTok account with the caption ‘(hashtag)throwback to my gorg holiday nails,’ comparing the nails she wanted to the nails she got.

Lucy was shocked when she saw her finished acrylic nails and realized they were nothing like what she had requested.

Lucy’s nails were not as pretty and dainty as she had requested, but rather looked like Drumstick Squashie sweets.

To make matters worse, despite her dissatisfaction with her nails, Lucy felt too self-conscious to speak up to the nail technician, so she paid and left.

Lucy’s video has racked up 74.7k views, indicating that it has clearly made a lot of people laugh.

It currently has 1,815 likes, 66 comments, and 170 shares on Facebook.

Lucy’s nails shocked TikTok users, who expressed their displeasure in the comments section.

People were not only amused by Lucy’s manicure, but also by the fact that she paid for it.

“Nails like drumstick squashies,” one person described it.

“Omfg, please tell me you didn’t pay for those,” said another, to which Lucy replied, “I did.”

“Ohh lord,” said a third person.

“Crying hahahahhaa,” another added.

“I’ll never get over this,” one user exclaimed.

