I picked up my dog from the groomers, but as I drove him home, I realized they’d made a terrible mistake.

As I drove my dog home from the groomers, I realized they’d made a terrible mistake.

A WOMAN picked up her dog from the groomer after some poochy pampering, only to discover it was the wrong dog.

Tykesha Cherry took a hilarious photo of “her dog,” 10-month-old Lucky, in her car shortly after he returned from the groomer.

The puppy is seen suspiciously looking at the camera.

However, the 31-year-old receptionist felt compelled to video-call her boyfriend Quinn to figure out why her normally affectionate Maltese Poodle appeared to be acting strange.

It wasn’t until she called Lucky’s name repeatedly and received no response, noticed differences in his fur pattern, and noticed that his normally smooth pink paws were dry that she realized it wasn’t him.

Tykesha dashed back into the groomers, the imposter pooch tucked under her arm, only to be met by stunned groomers who discovered they’d been given a dog named Bentley instead.

The doggy doppelganger was retrieved by red-faced staff before the real Lucky was handed over.

“I went to pick up my puppy, I went in, and the lady at the desk said, ‘Oh, you’re here for Bentley?'” said American Tykesha.

‘No, I’m here for Lucky,’ I replied.

“I was dealing with the receipt while she walked away to fetch the dog.”

When I raise my head, I see a dog staring at me.

“All I saw was white, and I didn’t get a good look at him.”

“I get in my car and load him in.”

‘Is he tripping?’ I wondered as he turned around.

“You can see it when you put the two photographs together.”

He wouldn’t turn around no matter how many times I called his name.

“When I picked Bentley up, he was leaning in close to my neck, as if he wanted me to hold him.”

‘What’s wrong with you? Why do you keep doing that?’ I wondered.

“Lucky’s paws are pink.

Bentley’s paws were crusty, as if he’d been out for a long time.”

Tykesha dialed her boyfriend for a second opinion before driving home, perplexed as to why Lucky was acting out of character.

“To make sure, I video-called my boyfriend, Quinn, and showed him the dog,” Tykesha explained.

‘Uh, he does look different,’ he said.

“When I told Quinn I was about to get behind the wheel, he said, ‘Don’t.’

That isn’t Lucky,’ I’m beginning to believe.’

“I was examining his paws and ears.”

Lucky didn’t have that strange thing around his eyes, I realized.

It was then that I realized it wasn’t my dog.

“I knew my puppy didn’t have eye boogers because he looked like he had them.”

