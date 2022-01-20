‘I present as a Tigger, but I’m really more of a Piglet,’ says actress Zawe Ashton.

‘I appear to be a Tigger, but I’m more of a Piglet,’ says actress Zawe Ashton.

The actor discusses breathing Toni Morrison and imagining himself as a mythical sea creature in search of a human soul.

I’m driving down the M40 on my way to a shoot.

It’s a gloomy day, but Talking Heads’ “This Must Be the Place” just came on the radio, and it always makes me feel alive.

The Assembly of Natasha Brown.

It’s been compared to a modern-day Mrs. Dalloway.

It’s extremely dexterous.

It looks at the consequences of colonial legacy through the eyes of a black British woman at a garden party.

Toni Morrison’s writing is like breathing for me.

When I was 14, a drama teacher gave me Beloved, and it changed my life.

Her magical realism still has an influence on my writing.

She is a stunning, brutal, and fearless poet.

Her observations are razor-sharp, and she had so much wisdom to impart as a person.

Trains, planes, and automobiles are frequently used by me.

I go to the sea for true writing peace.

In Margate, I used to have a womb-like room with a view of a sliver of ocean, and it was heaven.

Let’s go with the Little Mermaid, because I often feel like a mythical sea creature in search of a human soul.

When I was younger, I was completely enamored of Hans Christian Andersen.

Or perhaps something by AA Milne, who I also adored.

I like to think of myself as a Tigger, but I’m more of a Piglet.

It’s got to be my mother.

The idea that she carried me in her womb for nine months, went through 36 hours of labor before I decided to show up, and then cleaned my backside 20 times a day as I grew older is just so profound.

The Women’s Prize for Fiction podcast is hosted by Zawe Ashton and can be found on Acast and Apple.

She interviews guests each week and honors the best books written by women.

