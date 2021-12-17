I pretended to be a socialite to fit in and received free gifts for WEEKS.

I pretended to be a socialite and got free gifts for WEEKS in order to fit in.

AN ART STUDENT has revealed that she went three weeks without spending any money while posing as a socialite.

This year, Zou Yaqi of Beijing, China, took student money-saving hacks to the next level by posing as a socialite to see if she could get free merchandise.

‘In the name of art,’ the 23-year-old art student claims to have taken on the project in May of this year.

She allegedly wanted to ‘break the rules’ of class structure and enter the ‘world of the rich’ in order to draw attention to the negative effects of capitalism and consumerism.

To prepare for the part, Zou researched what socialites wear and began imitating the look.

She purchased a counterfeit Hermès Birkin bag, the world’s most expensive handbag, which costs anywhere from £5,000 to hundreds of thousands of pounds.

To complete the look, Zou purchased a designer knockoff tracksuit and a fake diamond ring.

She also wore bright red lipstick to appear more confident and put-together, so no one would suspect her.

Zou took to the streets of Beijing after finishing her disguise to see if she could go about her day as a socialite without being discovered.

“I’m more cautious and casual in everyday life,” Zou told Sixth Tone, “but I had to present an elegant, haughty, and self-confident image.”

She started by going to an airport VIP lounge with a forged entry pass; fortunately for Zou, the staff didn’t question her and let her pass.

She told the site, “I was very nervous and thought I’d be driven out the next second, but nothing happened.”

Although the pass was only good for three hours, Zou managed to stay for three days, taking advantage of the free buffets and smuggling some out in her Gucci paper bag.

She also managed to gain access to saunas, steam rooms, and bathrooms at a luxury hotel by telling staff she had just checked out during her anti-capitalist art project.

Zou also strutted into a Louis Vuitton store, where the sales assistants dropped their other customers and invited her to one of the brand’s exhibitions, where she was invited to try on an Emerald ring that later sold for thousands of dollars.

“I was constantly playing the role all day,” she said at the conclusion of the experiment.

“I quickly grew accustomed to the paradox: my body was filthy and slimy, but others saw me as a beautiful and wealthy woman.”

When Zou presented her project at her graduation exhibition, it was immediately picked up by Chinese media.

