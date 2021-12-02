I quit my £90k job and managed to save £24k in a year – here are my 13 budget Christmas tips that your kids will love.

Kel Galavan, a former high-flyer, left her job in 2018 and has already saved £24k.

The former airline executive lives in Kildare, 30 miles west of Dublin, with her husband Dave, 43, an IT worker, and their two children, ages ten and seven.

She quit her job as a money-saving expert because she was tired of the rat race and wanted to spend more time with her family.

“My mission was to reduce our outgoings so that I could afford to stay at home,” she explains.

“We saved over £4,000 on beauty in just a year, plus another £20,000 on clothes, takeaway coffees, out-of-town meals, childcare, and vacations.”

“It was the most amazing thing I’d ever done.”

“Christmas is a difficult and costly time of year that often leaves us exhausted, stressed, strung out, and broke.

“So, before you rush out the door to get every’must have’ item and wishlist luxury gift, which, by the way, is a recipe for going bankrupt, think about this:

Make a change this year, think about how much you can afford, and figure out how to pay for it.

Here are some of my best Christmas money-saving tips to assist you.”

If you don’t want to give gifts this Christmas, think about it!

We’re not talking about our family and friends here.

Instead of receiving gifts from your parents or grandparents, you’ll get a jumble of friends, extended family, and coworkers you barely know.

Remember that Christmas is about spreading joy and giving to loved ones, not about going into debt to buy presents for everyone.

We need to stop burdensome giving and reconsider what we’re giving, to whom, and why.

If you’re having trouble deciding what to get a loved one, keep in mind that giving creates an obligation for the recipients to give back, whether or not they can afford it.

The best gift is sometimes none at all.

It’s not always the best gift you can give to others to relieve their stress.

If that isn’t an option, you could always make a ‘no unnecessary present Promise’ (NUPP) with friends and coworkers, or agree to a Secret Santa with a maximum gift budget of £10.

Focus on experiences if you do want to give a gift.

Meet a friend for coffee or an early lunch out, for example, and offer to pay for it.

This way, you can enjoy their company while also providing them with a memorable afternoon.

It is not necessary for gifts to be expensive.

Creating a checkbook of special items that you know the recipient will enjoy can…

