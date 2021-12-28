‘I Really Struggle to See a Resolution,’ says a royal expert, who believes the feud between Prince William and Prince Harry will continue in 2022.

According to reports, Prince William and Prince Harry’s feud has not been resolved.

One royal observer is skeptical that things will be any better between the brothers in 2022.

According to the expert, Harry’s upcoming book release is unlikely to ease family tensions.

Royal correspondent Peter Hunt discussed the origins of William and Harry’s feud in a December interview with LBC.

Eddie Mair, the host, questioned “how serious” the situation is.

He inquired, “How large is the rift, how did it begin, and can it be healed?”

“I think, in part, it started because Harry was beginning to get restless anyway and has really struggled with his position within the institution,” Hunt confirmed.

According to Hunt, Meghan also played a role.

“It was accelerated and ignited by his marriage to Meghan and how she fit into the family and what she wanted out of the family and the role she wanted, which didn’t necessarily align with where the family saw her,” he said.

“I remember just before the engagement was announced, and I said to this person who’d seen her coming in back when that was, in 2017, and I said, ‘Does she know what she’s marrying into?'” Hunt recalled.

“They said, ‘Oh yeah, yeah,’ and I said, ‘But does she know?’ and they paused and shook their heads.”

“When you look at it now, it was just an inevitable collision,” Hunt said.

So her coming in and demanding a role that the institution was unwilling to give her exacerbated the relationship’s problems.”

‘I’m having a hard time coming up with a solution, especially since Harry’s book will be released in 2022.’

According to royal correspondent Peter Hunt, the ‘rift’ between Prince William and Prince Harry is “deep.” @eddiemair

Hunt then addressed the possibility of a reconciliation between Prince William and Prince Harry.

In a nutshell, he claims that Prince Harry’s new book will do nothing to improve his relationship with William and the rest of the royal family.

“Can it be resolved? I really struggle to see a resolution, not least because Harry is releasing his book in 2022,” Hunt said.

“He promised it would be a truthful account,” the expert added.

“He obviously has a lot…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.