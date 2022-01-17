‘I Really Wanna Do It,’ Cardi B says of getting her son’s name tattooed on her face.

Cardi B hasn’t revealed the name of her son yet, but she’s planning a big debut.

The 29-year-old singer is considering having the 4-month-old’s name tattooed on her face permanently.

On Sunday, January 16, she tweeted, “I’m 1% closer to tatting my son’s name on my face… I really wanna do it.”

The “WAP” singer wants the tribute tattooed along her jawline.

Cardi B, who has a son with Offset, took her tattoo teasing to a new level on Monday, January 17, when she shared a photo of a woman with a flower tattoo on her cheekbone.

It didn’t take long for fans to express their displeasure, with many objecting to the tattoo’s intended location.

“Why don’t you try a temporary one to see if you like it,” one follower suggested, while another said, “Nooo Cardi please don’t do it we are begging you.”

While Cardi would be the first in her family to get a face tattoo, her husband Offset already has a few, including one for their daughter Kulture.

The 30-year-old Migos rapper took to Instagram Stories in September 2018 to show off his ink for his 1-month-old daughter.

Offset made it clear that he has all of his children’s names “tatted” on his body.

Offset has three children with ex-girlfriend Kiari Cephus: Kalea, Jordan, and Kody, in addition to his youngest son and Kulture.

On his lower neck, the singer of “Bad and Boujee” has a tattoo of Cardi B’s name.

In January of this year, he debuted the tattoo.

The “I Like It” singer inked her husband’s name in cursive on her lower thigh in July 2019.

Offset shared a screenshot from their FaceTime call on Instagram, revealing his wife’s tattoo.

He captioned the photo with a string of tongue emojis and wrote, “CAN’T WAIT TO GET HOME.”

The mother of two has a few other tattoos, including a large floral collage on her lower thigh.

