I refuse to allow my husband to visit his elderly parents for an ’emergency’ because I have a newborn and we are now his family.

I will not allow my husband to visit his elderly parents for an ’emergency’ because I have a newborn baby and we are now his family.

Because they now have their own baby to care for, a new mother explained that she would not allow her husband to go away for “emergency trips home to see his family.”

The woman expressed her feelings anonymously on Reddit, explaining that her partner would frequently receive messages requesting that he go help his parents and brother.

She explained that she had tolerated the trips because her father-in-law was elderly and ill, but that it was now inappropriate with a newborn baby.

“Whenever there is a problem, my in-laws look to my husband to solve it,” she explained.

“It’s not just his immediate family who expects this; his entire extended family does as well.

“It would be fine if we lived in the same country, but we don’t, so my husband frequently has to fly away just to solve a problem that could have been solved by someone else or to play family judge, jury, and executioner.”

She explained that her husband was recently forced to fly out to mediate when his brother became pregnant by a woman who wasn’t his wife, and no one knew what to do.

“My mother-in-law called my husband and asked him to come and fix things,” she explained.

“He told me and said he was going to leave right away, but I asked him not to.”

“Right now, I don’t want to be alone, and my brother-in-law is a big boy who knows what he’s doing and can fix things just as well as my husband.”

“When I asked him not to leave, I started crying, but he stayed.”

“A few days later, my brother-in-law called to pleading with me to allow my husband to come because he urgently needed his assistance and it was a time-sensitive emergency.”

“When I told him no, he told me I was being selfish and that we should help each other in a crisis as a family.”

He’s now enraged with me.

“My mother-in-law also asked me to reconsider because the situation was causing my father-in-law stress, and having my husband present would help him relax.”

“My husband clearly wants to go, even though he hasn’t said anything.”

“He’s constantly on the phone with his family, trying to solve problems from here, but he’s clearly frustrated that he can’t do more because he’s not there.”

Reddit users were quick to weigh in on the family dynamic.

“You have a newborn, it’s more than reasonable to ask your husband not to go,” one person said.

