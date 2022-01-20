I refused to let a nurse bathe my newborn in a different room because she said she had to, and it turned out I was correct.

BECOMING A FIRST-TIME MOM IS EXCITING AND NERVOUS AT THE SAME TIME.

Mothers want to make sure they aren’t harming their children and that they are providing the best care possible.

A nurse wanted to take her baby away for bath time after she gave birth, according to one woman, but she refused.

@MadiPCurtis wrote about the incident on her TikTok account:

“It was necessary for me to have a C section when I gave birth to my daughter.”

“I also specifically asked during our tour if there was any reason why a baby would have to be taken out of the room without a parent.”

The hospital staff, she claims, told her no, that there was no reason for a mother to want her baby to leave the room.

“It was great having her with me after I had my baby.”

They conducted all of the tests in the same room.

“However, this one nurse came in and said, ‘OK, I have to take your baby for a bath.’

“So I’m like, ‘Um, they told us they don’t have to leave the room if we don’t want them to,'” says the author.

The nurse, on the other hand, appeared to refute this claim.

“No, I have to take her to the nursery to give her a bath,” she says.

The new mother was irritated and asked why this was happening, to which the nurse allegedly replied, “That’s how we do things here.”

As a result, the mother inquired as to whether or not her husband could participate.

‘No, sorry, he can’t go in there,’ she says.

The reason the husband couldn’t go in, according to the mother, was because the nurse was performing a circumcision procedure at the same time.

The mother persisted in her battle with the nurse, eventually telling her that her newborn would not leave the room without a parent.

“So she says to me, ‘What do you think I’m going to do? Hurt your baby?’

“‘Well, I didn’t until you said that,’ I said.

Now I’m afraid you’re going to harm my child.’

Furious and overwhelmed, the mother began to cry.

“‘Oh honey, you’re just having a meltdown,’ [the nurse]says to me.

Hormones are to blame.’

“Excuse me?! I’m having a meltdown because you’re trying to take away my baby five minutes after I gave birth, when I specifically stated that I didn’t want her to leave the room,” she explained.

After some discussion, the nurse agreed to let the woman’s husband accompany her.

“And then the next nurse said there was no reason she couldn’t have done it in the first place…”

