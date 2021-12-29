I requested a new design from my nail artist, but it’s so bad that people think it was done by a six-year-old.

Gianna Onorato went to a nail salon for a new design in order to keep up with the latest trends.

The end result, however, was so far from her expectations that the embarrassed West Virginia University alumnus uploaded the sloppy photos to her TikTok account.

”Last time I tried to be trendy,” Gianna captioned the video, which has over 17,000 views.

She even claimed to have shown the nail artist an inspiration photo before the appointment.

The nail design in question was made up of various blue tone wavy lines in the reference photo.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

”This is exactly what I requested,” she explained.

However, Gianna’s nail artist’s work was so bad that viewers wondered if it had been done by a six-year-old.

”I’m not sure where the green came from,” she admits, despite the fact that they’re not bad.

”They did you so dirty,” said one shocked viewer.

”But uhm that’s not what you asked for,” someone else agreed, adding, ”but uhm that’s not what you asked for,”

Another TikToker expressed his displeasure with the mess by saying, ”I would of gone back.”

When it comes to nails, a celebrity manicurist reveals that you’ve been doing them wrong and could be damaging them.

Also, find out what the most vexing things customers say to a nail technician during a manicure are.

Meanwhile, this mother is chastised for allowing her 10-year-old daughter to get acrylic nails.