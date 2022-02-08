I requested a simple cartoon cloud tattoo, but it’s turned out to be so bad that people think I’m obsessed with croissants.

WHEN IT COMES TO GETTING A TATTOO, PEOPLE DECIDE ON THE PERFECT DESIGN FOR YEARS.

Imagine finally receiving your long-awaited tattoo after inking, only to discover that it is completely different from what you expected.

Sannette, a woman from the United States, found herself in this precarious situation.

“I wanted it to look like a regular cartoon cloud, but it looks like a croissant,” she explained on TikTok, sharing a photo of the simple image she wanted to replicate on her finger.

“It’s been two years, and I’m still undecided about whether or not to cover it.”

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“Lmk if ya wanna see my list of things that people said it looks like,” she added to her followers.

90% of the time, people have no idea it’s a cloud.”

And it didn’t take long for social media users to back him up in the comments section, with many suggesting that a cover-up would be preferable.

“It would probably be less painful and less expensive to cover it,” one suggested.

“That would be an easy cover-up honestly,” a second agreed.

Someone else speculated that the tattoo was so bad because it was in such a “bad spot.”

“I agree for the amount of detail the artist added,” Sannette said.

In other tattoo news, when she was 14, this woman tattooed herself with her mother’s sewing needle.

This mother wept over her daughter’s tattooed sleeve, but some have advised her to calm down.

And despite her tattooed body and ink-injected eyes, this OnlyFans model was raised in a traditional Christian home.