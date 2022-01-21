I requested a small bracelet-sized tattoo, but instead received a snake that ran the length of my arm…

A WOMAN has revealed that her tattoo artist gave her something completely different than what she asked for: she only wanted a wrist tattoo the size of a bracelet, but she now has half her arm inked.

Natalie, a Tiktok user, told her followers about the story and proudly displayed her tattoo.

“You think you’re afraid of saying no?” she asked.

“I asked for a bracelet-sized tattoo, and when the guy drew it on my entire forearm and asked how it went, I said that was perfect.”

She then went into greater detail about the ordeal, claiming that she requested a tattoo that was the same size as the hair tie around her wrist.

“It’s just a small wrap-around,” says the narrator.

“It gives me the vibes of a skinny, small garden snake,” she said.

She also stated that the tattoo was intended to be “cute” and have a specific meaning, but that it no longer reflects her personality.

“It had this cute meaning to it, like snakes shed their skin, and it was supposed to represent growth.”

It was merely a cute symbol.

“However, he then did this.”

And now I have to carry myself as if I’m tense.”

Natalie, on the other hand, still enjoys the ink.

“However, I adore it.”

It’s something I really enjoy.

It’s just that it doesn’t always fit my personality,” she said.

The video received 191,000 views, and viewers were divided in their opinions.

Some believed Natalie was solely to blame for her silence.

“It’s your fault though, you could’ve just said no I wanted it smaller or shown a reference pic,” one viewer wrote, while another said, “It concerns me how afraid y’all are to say no.”

It’s not that difficult.”

“Girl, a permanent body tattoo is something you speak up on,” a third agreed.

However, many viewers thought Natalie’s large tattoo was far more attractive than what she had originally desired.

One person wrote, “This tattoo is really strong and feminine; it gives you a really graceful but powerful energy.”

“Wait, you totally got an upgrade! That’s awesome!” exclaimed another.

Check out how this woman let her boyfriend get his first tattoo on her, which she was able to cover up.

Plus, I had eyes tattooed on my legs, which are so bad that I’m embarrassed.

Meanwhile, I wanted to get Abba lyrics tattooed but misread the lyrics, which has put me off getting tattoos forever.