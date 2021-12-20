‘I Respect Him Enough Not to Be Bringing That S–t Up,’ Big Sean claims Kanye West owes him ‘Millions’ of dollars.

‘I Respect Him Enough Not to Bring That S–t Up,’ Big Sean claims Kanye West owes him ‘Millions’ of dollars.

Big Sean is retaliating after Kanye West expressed regret for signing him to his GOOD Music label.

“I thought it was hilarious at first.”

Big Sean, 33, explained during an appearance on the “Drink Champs” podcast on Saturday, December 18. “I thought the s–t was funny, then I took it personal,” he said.

“I took it personally because I’m the only artist under GOOD Music who has released five albums.”

The California native expressed his gratitude for the “golden opportunity” of working with West, 44.

“Every single time Kanye has called on me, no matter what I was doing, I’m wherever he’s at, bro,” he added.

“Whether it’s to help him out in the studio, contribute a line, or write a verse for him,” she says.

I’ve traveled around the world for this man every time he’s called, wherever he is in the world, bro.

And in many cases, I have done this without asking for publication.”

Big Sean admitted that the “Stronger” rapper’s comments “didn’t make sense” because he was the one who got “the worst deal” when he signed with the label.

“What I’m saying is, I put at least (dollar)30 million or more in this man’s pocket, and he owes me money, and he or his company has billions,” the “Paradise” performer claimed.

“I had to audit my label myself because millions of dollars were missing, and you can tell when millions of dollars are missing.”

I spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on my record label, believing that Universal owed me money and that the money had already been paid to GOOD Music.”

Big Sean, who launched his own record label in October, revealed that he had to hire an auditor to deal with the financial situation.

“Let me ask you bro, how would you feel if someone owed you (dollar)500,000?” he asked the hosts, noting that the debt was eventually increased to (dollar)6 million dollars.

“What if they owe you that, bro, and you showed up for them and did all these things, and they’ve got billions?”

The musician doubted that the money would be returned, despite the fact that it would be “life-changing.”

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Big Sean Claims Kanye West Owes Him ‘Millions’ of Dollars: ‘I Respect Him Enough Not to Be Bringing That S–t Up’