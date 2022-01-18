I save £300 a month by following the ‘three day rule’ – it’s so simple, and I’ll soon have enough money for a down payment on a house.

Using the ‘three day rule,’ a super-saver mother has revealed how she saves up to £300 per month.

Annie Ley, 24, from Swansea, says that small changes have helped her save enough for a deposit on a house.

“This year, I’m on a mission to spend far less and save far more in order to put towards a house deposit,” she told LatestDeals.co.uk.

“I follow the three-day rule: if I see something I like but isn’t necessary, I photograph or screenshot it.”

“After three days, if I still want the item, I’ll go get it.”

“This reduces impulse purchases by forcing you to consider the price and whether you really need it or if it will end up in a drawer or cupboard.”

Annie says she doesn’t just stick to the three-day rule when it comes to saving money; she also plans every shopping trip to ensure she doesn’t overspend.

“First, make a shopping list before you go on a budget, and stick to it so you don’t get drawn into offers and marketing gimmicks,” she continued.

“Even though supermarkets try to portray it as such with their brightly colored signs, it isn’t always the best deal.”

You will only buy what you require when you require it.

“If you can, try to buy reduced goods – the best time to go shopping is at 7 p.m. – but only if you are certain you will use it or if you know you can freeze it.”

“Sometimes, even if the price is great, if it goes bad before it can be used, it’s just a waste of money and food.”

I’ve been caught out before with this!

“And keep track of what you have in your freezer, especially if you have more than one, because it’s easy to lose track of what you’ve bought.”

Annie also suggests enrolling in loyalty card programs and carrying your own bags to avoid paying for bags for the rest of your life.

To avoid temptation, she doesn’t have any shopping or takeaway apps on her phone, and she unsubscribes from newsletters.

If you do have to make an online purchase, Annie says there are some ways to save money.

“I almost never buy anything online without a promo code now,” she advises.

“There are some wonderful apps and Facebook groups where people can…

