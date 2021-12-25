‘I Secretly Love Watching Cat Grooming Videos,’ says Jake Paul.

(‘I Secretly Love Watching Cat Grooming Videos’) Jake Paul: 25 Things You Didn’t Know About Me

Jake Paulburst burst onto the entertainment scene in 2014 as a YouTube sensation, and his career evolution has kept fans intrigued ever since.

Paul landed a starring role on Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark in 2016 after becoming famous for his pranks and funny videos on both Vine and YouTube.

He played Dirk Mann on the show for two seasons before departing from the network in 2017.

That same year, the actor launched his entertainment collaboration, Team 10.

He debuted with the label in May 2017 with “It’s Everyday Bro,” and has since released an EP and multiple singles.

In December 2019, Paul rebranded as a professional boxer, and the following month, he faced British YouTuber AnEsonGib in the ring.

He’s won four fights since then, four by knockout and one by decision.

Over the years, the athlete has made headlines for his controversial actions, including an incident in May 2020 in which he was accused of looting an Arizona mall.

He claimed that he was “not engaged in any looting or vandalism” at the time, via an Instagram Story statement.

How much do Paul’s fans know about him outside of his social media fame and his career as a boxer? The Ohio native spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about himself, including who his celebrity crush is and which animal he most resembles.

Continue reading to find out more about Paul:

1st.

A meat lover’s pizza with ranch dressing would be my favorite meal if I could eat it every day.

2. If you’re looking for something to

Failure is my biggest fear.

3. Make a list of your accomplishments

I can clap with one hand, which is one of my hidden abilities.

4. Inventive+ paraphrase

I have a secret fascination with cat grooming videos.

a)

Skateboarding isn’t my forte!

a)

The Last Dance, a Michael Jordan docuseries, is currently on my binge-watching list.

a.

Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali, in my opinion, are the greatest athletes of all time.

a.

My dream job would be to be a Navy SEAL if I wasn’t a boxer.

ten.

My favorite times to laugh are when I’m with my girlfriend [Julia Rose] and friends.

ten.

In 2004, I saw my first movie, The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.

11

Infosurhoy short summary of the one trait I possess.

Jake Paul: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me (‘I Secretly Love Watching Cat Grooming Videos’)