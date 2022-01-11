I secretly paid off my ex’s mortgage to thank her for being such a wonderful mother, and her response has left me speechless.

I secretly paid off my ex’s mortgage to thank her for being such a wonderful mother, and her reaction has left me speechless.

When Shaun Nyland and Cat Keenan first downloaded TikTok in November 2019, they had no idea how the app would completely transform their lives.

The Newport-based couple, who have two children, revealed how they’d been together for about six years when they shot to internet fame in a new video on Cat’s YouTube channel.

Shaun amassed over a MILLION followers in just four months, while Cat was able to match her monthly dog-walking salary in a single day thanks to her hilarious clips.

While this may sound like the perfect scenario, the couple discovered that working together had a significant negative impact on their relationship.

“You’d think we’d be getting closer, but we were actually drifting further apart,” Cat explained.

“It was almost as if we’d become friends who just happened to work together,” she says.

Shaun and Cat broke up in March 2021, despite their best efforts to prioritize going on dates and spending more time together, but remained friends so they could co-parent Tommy and Leo.

When Shaun moved out, however, Cat said she began to struggle financially because she had a mortgage to pay off and expensive Range Rover payments to make.

“I was stressed about money because I had a house to pay for – we have a fairly large house with four bedrooms and it costs us a lot of money to pay each month,” she explained.

“I had my Range Rover, which we had jointly purchased, but it was in my name, so I took it over.”

“Only the fuel was costing me £1,000 a month.”

Shaun observed, “You had a lot of outgoings.”

“Don’t get me wrong, I paid all of my child support, but I knew it wasn’t enough.”

Shaun decided to surprise Cat by paying off her mortgage for her 31st birthday in October of last year.

I know we’re no longer together, but I’ve always been so proud of you, and you’re the best mother in the world, so I did something.

I called the bank and informed them that I had paid off my entire mortgage.

You now have ownership of this property.

Shaun is seen throwing a set of keys to Cat in a TikTok video that has racked up 4.3 million views, prompting Cat to ask, “Why are you giving me these for?”

“It’s your birthday today,” Shaun explains, “and I want you to have the best birthday of your life.”

And, look, I know we’re no longer together, but I’ve always admired you and think you’re the best mother in the world, so…

