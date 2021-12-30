‘I shouldn’t have to educate people,’ Tami Roman says after cast members of ‘The Real World: Los Angeles’ use the N-word.

‘I shouldn’t have to educate people,’ Tami Roman says after cast members use the N-word on ‘The Real World: Los Angeles.’

When a few cast members on MTV’s The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles used the N-word to describe racist incidents they witnessed, Tami Roman was taken aback.

After Roman asked Irene Berrera-Kearns about her experience with the Black Lives Matter protests after George Floyd was killed, the scene occurred near the end of the most recent Real World Homecoming episode.

Berrera-Kearns is a police officer who admitted that while she protested the murder, she did not speak out against bad cops.

But when Roman asked for a conservative’s opinion, Jon Brennan’s remark set off a chain reaction that left Roman’s jaw clenched.

Brennan used the term “Black-colored” to describe children he knew, which was shocking enough.

Glen Naessens, on the other hand, told Roman that he didn’t see color and that his friend had been called a n***** (he used the full word) and that he had been called one as well.

Naessens was quickly corrected by Roman, who advised him not to use the word.

But then Berrera-Kearns yelled at Naessens, and she, too, used the word.

“I’m just thinking… I shouldn’t have to educate people on how to be a decent human being and to hold their family, friends, and associates accountable to do the same,” Roman tweeted after the episode aired. Actortelevision host Nina Parker responded, “AMEN I was stressed tf out for you.”

“This is simply not acceptable.”

“You shouldn’t have to,” another supporter added, “but it’s so impressive that you do.”

You appear to be in such good spirits.

I’m glad Beth A spoke up, but Glenn’s calm demeanor after getting so irritated with you was infuriating.

Irene also gave it her all, but she was a girl.

You handled it admirably as well.”

After The Real World Homecoming episode aired, Roman noted that the scene was trending.

Some fans revealed that they, too, had been in a similar situation.

“They all say it as a slang term in the hood of NYC (where I grew up and now), ie ‘what up my N,’ Spanish and African Americans.”

As a result, Irene most likely believed she had that pass.

On another Twitter thread, someone said, “But I loveeee Tammy!!”

I’m pretty sure @TamiRoman got hazard pay on top of everything else, because WHAT??? https:t.coR2cjDrgJvt

Roman’s handling of the situation was praised by many fans.

“First and foremost, I congratulate you on…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.