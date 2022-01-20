I spent £25k to turn my drab beige house into a pink haven because I’ve always been obsessed with the color.

A MUM has turned her family’s drab home into a pastel pink haven.

Haylea McDonald, a 36-year-old Bury St. Edmunds resident, was arrested.

Edmunds, Suffolk, has been designing and building her dream house for the past four years.

The creative beautician and her 41-year-old husband, James McDonald, spent more than £25,000 on pink and rose gold renovations, which included a new kitchen and conservatory.

The home makeover was inspired by her lifelong obsession with the girly hue.

“I used to be a ballerina when I was younger, and I’ve always worn pink outfits – it’s just my favorite color,” she said.

“It’s who I am, what I’m known for, and it’s something I’ve never outgrown.”

“I adore French country-style homes, but I find them uninspiring, so I wanted to take that style and give it a personal spin.”

“I’m not a big fan of Barbie-style pink.

“I don’t consider my house to be tacky.”

Her husband, on the other hand, was not always on board with the girly decor and required persuasion.

“I think a lot of girls would have their dream home if they didn’t have to live with someone who was always putting their foot down,” Haylea said.

“I’ve loved pink since I was a child – we’ve been together for 18 years and he met me that way.”

“I wanted to stand out, so I asked for a pink door at first, but he declined.”

“I think he got tired of me asking and painted it himself one day.”

“We’re known for being unique, and a few houses in the village have pink doors as well.”

While the majority of the responses to Haylea’s blush-pink palace have been positive, the beautician admits that some men are unhappy that men also live there.

“Some people tell me that my man isn’t a man because he lives in a pink house,” she explained.

“Because it’s so clean, people don’t believe I live there with a child.”

“Overall, I’ve been fortunate in that most people enjoy it – there’s only the occasional snide remark.”

Except for her son’s room, every room, including the garden, fits the mum-of-one’s cotton-candy aesthetic.

Mason, 6, is the only man in the house who isn’t sold on Haylea’s pink scheme.

£16,000 for the kitchen and accessories

£5,000 for an outdoor pergola with a pool table.

£3,000 for new sofas

Painting and paneling – £500

-£500 for an outside bar with pink tiles

£1,000 for pink accessories

£250 for pink kitchen storage and organization.

£26,500 in total

“He moans,” Haylea said.

