I spent £30,000 on surgery when I was 25 to get a 50cm butt, but now strangers grab it and I’m afraid to walk down the street alone.

I spent £30,000 on surgery at the age of 25 to get a 50cm butt – now strangers grab it and I’m afraid to walk down the street alone.

Shannon Davies was scrolling through Instagram during her lunch break at the beauty salon when she came across a post that would change the course of her life.

It came from a social media influencer who’d just returned from Turkey and was gushing over the results of her “package deal” surgery.

Shannon, now 25, was on a plane flying out for her own treatments five days later, despite having done no research on the company and spending £5,000 on it.

The single mother from Pontypridd, Wales, was desperate to bolster her “non-existent” rear and has now achieved her goal of a 50cm butt.

However, she is filled with regret because strangers have taken it without permission, and constant catcalling has made her too afraid to walk down the street alone.

“I always wanted a big bum,” Shannon tells Fabulous, “but now I’m constantly getting trolled online, almost on a weekly basis.”

“People say things like ‘your kid will be bullied,’ ‘you should get a refund,’ ‘why did you do that to yourself?’ ‘you were so much better before,”she probably only does this for her man,’ ‘you’ve ruined your looks,’ or’she has no self-esteem.’

“They also make remarks about my butt, saying things like ‘it’s ugly,’ ‘you look ridiculous,’ or ‘you look like a wisdom tooth,’ because my bum is so much larger than my legs.”

“I once heard that someone wanted to burn my body alive to see how much plastic would come off.

I was pregnant at the time, so it was particularly upsetting.

“Every single one of my clients compliments me on my appearance.”

They’ll say things like ‘oh you’ve got such a big bum, lucky you,’ but you can tell they’re not being sincere by their expressions.

“Everyone stares at me as I walk down the street.”

Men in vans wolf whistle at me, and I’ve had abuse yelled at me, with people yelling ‘what the f*ck is that?’

“On nights out, strangers touch my bum without my permission.

‘We’re having a bet, have you had your bum done?’ a group of girls will ask.

“It makes me feel extremely self-conscious about everything.”

I have a TikTok account, and I enjoy flaunting my bum there because it irritates people.

“However, I create an online persona.

In reality, all the attention irritates me.

“I work in a salon, and across the street is a pub.”

Before walking to my car, I actually wait until no one is there, so I don’t get yelled at and no one notices.”

Because my bum is so much bigger than my legs, people say I look like a wisdom tooth.

Someone once suggested that they wanted to burn my body alive to see how it would react…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

People say ‘you look like a wisdom tooth’, because my bum is so much bigger than my legs. Somebody once said they wanted to burn my body alive to see how much plastic would come off Shannon Davies

On nights out, people touch my bum without asking. It all makes me feel really self conscious. I work in a salon and there’s a pub across the road from me. I actually wait until there’s nobody there before walking to my car, so I don’t get shouted at and nobody looks Shannon Davies