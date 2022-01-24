I spent £8,200 on a mummy makeover in Turkey, and I’m still buying clothes to show off my new figure.

A mother of three decided to get a mummy makeover in Turkey after growing tired of shopping in the plus-size section of stores.

Kim Irving, 36, flew to Turkey and spent £8,2k on a new body that has almost completely transformed her appearance.

A gastric sleeve was followed by a’mummy makeover,’ which included a tummy tuck, a breast lift with fat injections, and a mons lift for the mother from Selby, North Yorkshire.

A mons lift, also known as a monsplasty, is a procedure that removes fatty tissue from the pubic bone area that can be difficult to lose weight.

Kim has lost weight and is now a healthy 9 stone 12 pounds after previously weighing 17 stone.

She gained weight as a teen after getting a job at a Chinese takeaway where she received a free meal four times a week after work.

Kim then had three children in four years: Maddison, 18, Lily, 15, and Aiden, 14.

But now, in her new size 10, she looks and feels incredible.

“I tried a lot of diets and managed to lose two stone, but I hit a wall and couldn’t lose any more,” Kim, a makeup artist, explained.

“As a result, I decided to investigate weight loss surgery, and I’ve never looked back.”

“I’ve lost over 7 pounds and I’m in better shape than I’ve ever been.”

“However, even after losing weight, I wasn’t satisfied with the way I looked.

Because of my sagging skin, I still couldn’t wear everything I wanted.

“As a result, I made the decision to return to Turkey for the mummy makeover package.

“And I’m overjoyed with my new physique.”

“Despite my size, I was never truly unhappy.

I was just a chubby and amusing pal.

“However, I was always forced to shop in the plus-size section of stores, and I was fed up with it.

“I wanted to be able to afford the lovely gowns I’d seen on Oh Polly and Pretty Little Thing.”

Working in the make-up industry put Kim under pressure to look a certain way, which prompted her to seek surgery.

Kim decided on a gastric sleeve after conducting research online, and she planned to travel to Turkey for the procedure.

She claims that the procedure cost her £2.7k, as opposed to £8k in the UK.

While surgery abroad may be less expensive than in the UK, the NHS website warns that it comes with its own set of risks because safety standards may not be as high as in the UK.

