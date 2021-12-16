I spent five years working at Victoria’s Secret, and I’ve seen a lot of women who don’t know how to properly fit a bra.

I worked at Victoria’s Secret for five years, and there are still a lot of women who don’t know how to properly fit a bra.

A BRA specialist who claims to have spent five years working for Victoria Secret is spilling the beans on what she learned on the job that most customers are unaware of.

Many people believe that bra size is universal, according to Daelyn Nicole from the United States.

Daelyn lists the things she learned that most customers would be interested in on her TikTok account.

“Things I learned working as a bra specialist at Victoria Secret for five years that most women don’t know,” she wrote under the handle @daelynnicole_.

“For starters,” she says, “your cup size and band actually correlate, indicating that your cup size is not a universal term.”

A 36 D will have a cup that is very different from a 32 D.”

Customers constantly argued with the previous retail worker about their bra size, believing she was wrong.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“Like ‘Daelyn, I’m not a 32 D’ Girl,” she admitted.

“This band back here, whenever you buy a bra, you want it to be on the loosest setting,” she said, pointing to the back bra strap.

The more you use your bra, the more it stretches.”

As a result, the woman advises that if you are already clasping the bra as tightly as possible, you should probably size down, as your bra will not last otherwise.

Daelyn added that if the back strap is shifting up your back, you should go down a size.

“If your band is climbing up your back and you have to pull your bra down all the time,” she explained, “you should go down a band size.”

“And don’t forget to adjust your straps,” she adds.

Daelyn concludes the article by revealing which bra is appropriate for all customers.

“Everyone looks great in a bra that isn’t lined.”

“Everyone,” she exclaimed.

“If you’re concerned about them sagging, get the ones that tuck them up a little bit,” she continues.

TikTok users have been quick to comment on the woman’s post, which has received over 218k views.

“Tell us more, please,” one person said.

“For real, will you go shopping with me? I need assistance,” another added.

“Could we please learn more?” enquired a third.

See how one woman reveals the variety in Primark sizing by trying on five size 12 shorts and finding that they all fit differently.

Also, see how Iskra Lawrence embraces her curves now that she’s a new mother, and…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.