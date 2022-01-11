I spent months researching why men have secret wives and how they get away with it – here are eight warning signs to look for.

I spent months researching why men have secret wives and how they managed to get away with it – here are eight red flags to look out for.

“What do you call a man who has two wives?” “A glutton for punishment,” says the narrator.

That is the gist of the joke.

The answer is a bigamist, which is the crime of marrying someone while married to someone else.

Bigamy is punishable by up to seven years in prison, and on average, 70 people — mostly men — are charged with the crime every year in the United Kingdom.

I had to climb inside the minds of real people who have secret wives and families while researching the storyline for my latest bestseller, Both Of You, about a female bigamist.

That’s a confused, complicated, and calculated place to be, believe me.

I spoke with bigamists and their victims and wrote to them.

I looked for patterns to figure out why people have secret spouses.

It takes all kinds, I discovered.

According to statistics, men are three times more likely than women to face criminal charges.

I came across a bus driver, a cop, a scuba instructor, and a biochemist, all of whom had been caught with secret wives.

I suppose they all have a lot of brassneck in common.

Bigamists all seem to exude a sense of invincibility.

They believe they are such skilled liars that they can deceive everyone all of the time.

Some of them rely on travel combined with work to allow them to live two (or more) lives simultaneously.

In one case I looked into, a former security guard had two wives who lived only 16 miles apart.

Adrian Linham, who was 43 at the time, had been married to Liz Linham, 37 at the time, for seven years when she discovered that four years into their marriage, he had begun sharing a home with Hayley Totterdell, a nursery teacher.

He’d been telling Liz for three years that he was moving away from their home in Bristol to work in South Wales.

Adrian had flown Hayley to a tropical island to marry in front of her family and friends in 2014.

He was already married, and they were all unaware of it.

He even convinced Liz to decorate Hayley’s vacation home, claiming it was his boss’s.

Liz had no idea about the romantic beach ceremony until she received a letter from her mother-in-law apologizing for their divorce and Adrian’s remarriage.

Adrian was sentenced to four months and two weeks in prison after admitting to bigamy in February 2015.

Of course, bigamists keep their partners’ identities hidden.

The discovery of another family or spouse by a husband or wife is a HUGE and devastating shock.

For those who are duped, this type of deception causes great pain and humiliation.

There are also financial and legal issues to consider.

